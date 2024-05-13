Previous
Foraging for edibles by ludwigsdiana
Foraging for edibles

was this lovely bird which was a new one to me.

I could sit in a hide all day just watching the comings and goings, there are so many birds I have never seen before.
13th May 2024 13th May 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely capture.
May 13th, 2024  
Wylie ace
A sweet little bird. The beak looks a bit like a finch? Lovely shot.
May 13th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A sweet capture as he pecks away in search of a grub or two ! fav
May 13th, 2024  
narayani ace
What a wonderful experience
May 13th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
May 13th, 2024  
Peter ace
Beautifully captured in wonderful detail and colour Diana:)
May 13th, 2024  
Brian ace
Delightful
May 13th, 2024  
katy ace
Excellent low POV! Your Weather must be wonderful to sit in the hide And watch them
May 13th, 2024  
