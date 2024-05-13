Sign up
Previous
Photo 2685
Foraging for edibles
was this lovely bird which was a new one to me.
I could sit in a hide all day just watching the comings and goings, there are so many birds I have never seen before.
13th May 2024
13th May 24
8
5
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9029
photos
300
followers
144
following
735% complete
Tags
reed-warbler
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a lovely capture.
May 13th, 2024
Wylie
ace
A sweet little bird. The beak looks a bit like a finch? Lovely shot.
May 13th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A sweet capture as he pecks away in search of a grub or two ! fav
May 13th, 2024
narayani
ace
What a wonderful experience
May 13th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
May 13th, 2024
Peter
ace
Beautifully captured in wonderful detail and colour Diana:)
May 13th, 2024
Brian
ace
Delightful
May 13th, 2024
katy
ace
Excellent low POV! Your Weather must be wonderful to sit in the hide And watch them
May 13th, 2024
