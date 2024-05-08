Sign up
Photo 2680
One of many
of the bridges going over the wetlands and canals.
In fact, I got lost the first time I was there which was not a problem as there was so much to see.
8th May 2024
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
intaka-island
Wylie
ace
Hopefully no crocodiles! It looks like a lovely walk.
May 8th, 2024
Christina
ace
Nice lines
May 8th, 2024
narayani
ace
Looks very inviting
May 8th, 2024
