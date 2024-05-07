Previous
Here's the parent

of yesterday's bird. Hard to believe that the juvenile looks so different, but I double checked. I did get them mixed up and had the wrong tags. Sorry for that.

Not a very clear photo as it was quite a distance away and the lighting wasn't very good. (all excuses ;-)
7th May 2024 7th May 24

Diana

Susan Wakely ace
You have captured it nicely.
May 7th, 2024  
Aydyn ace
Great photo!
May 7th, 2024  
Wylie ace
this one looks like a night heron.
May 7th, 2024  
