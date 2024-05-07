Sign up
Previous
Photo 2679
Here's the parent
of yesterday's bird. Hard to believe that the juvenile looks so different, but I double checked. I did get them mixed up and had the wrong tags. Sorry for that.
Not a very clear photo as it was quite a distance away and the lighting wasn't very good. (all excuses ;-)
7th May 2024
7th May 24
Tags
black-crowned-night-heron
Susan Wakely
ace
You have captured it nicely.
May 7th, 2024
Aydyn
ace
Great photo!
May 7th, 2024
Wylie
ace
this one looks like a night heron.
May 7th, 2024
