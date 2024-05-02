Sign up
Previous
Photo 2674
The Heronry
or breeding platform of which there are quite a few. Different cormorants and sacred ibis use these and they are all crowded.
Pretty far away across the lake from a bird hide.
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
4
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
2674
Views
15
Comments
4
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
intaka-island
Maggiemae
ace
You obviously have a good zoom and a steady hand! All those nests and they want to be high!
May 2nd, 2024
Christina
ace
Lovely shot
May 2nd, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Wow, how lovely they have this area
May 2nd, 2024
Hazel
ace
Is it the equivalent of our block of flats. I wonder? So interesting, have never seen the like!
May 2nd, 2024
