Previous
The Heronry by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2674

The Heronry

or breeding platform of which there are quite a few. Different cormorants and sacred ibis use these and they are all crowded.

Pretty far away across the lake from a bird hide.
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
732% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
You obviously have a good zoom and a steady hand! All those nests and they want to be high!
May 2nd, 2024  
Christina ace
Lovely shot
May 2nd, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Wow, how lovely they have this area
May 2nd, 2024  
Hazel ace
Is it the equivalent of our block of flats. I wonder? So interesting, have never seen the like!
May 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise