Intaka Island by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2673

Intaka Island

will be featured here this month.

It is such a wonderful place to visit and capture the birdlife.

There were not that many varieties I saw on my two visits, but I loved what I saw. I did wish that I had a better zoom lens though.

There are also birds from here in my Fun album.

Here is a link for those interested https://intaka.co.za/
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Wylie ace
Sounds wonderful. Looking forward to seeing your shots.
May 1st, 2024  
