Some are higher up by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2676

Some are higher up

and I suppose those are the best spots. I just wish they would not build such crooked nests ;-)

Those little black blobs on the bottom left are chicks.
4th May 2024 4th May 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Diana
Babs ace
What an interesting shot. Location, location.
May 4th, 2024  
Dianne ace
It’s a wonder the chicks don’t fall out! An interesting image.
May 4th, 2024  
