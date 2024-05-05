Previous
A proud parent by ludwigsdiana
A proud parent

sitting on one of the higher nests.
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Brian ace
Awesome
May 5th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Now she does look proud sitting there , but no pride or ability in tidy nest building !! ha ha !! fav
May 5th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
That reminds me, I need to do some housework........
May 5th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great closeup view.
May 5th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful close up. I like the markings on the wings.
May 5th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Excellent image.
May 5th, 2024  
