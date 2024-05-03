Previous
Waiting patiently by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2669

Waiting patiently

(both of us) and it was worth it. Sitting in a hide for the first time, one is closer to the birds who come and perch on the reeds or dead tree stems in the water.

For the first time, I saw birds catch fish and was able to get a few shots.
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
731% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi
What a splend8d bird and such an outstanding capture of it!
May 3rd, 2024  
Carole G ace
What a beautiful kingfisher
May 3rd, 2024  
narayani ace
This is a fabulous shot!
May 3rd, 2024  
Dianne ace
Gorgeous capture and colours.
May 3rd, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
Wonderful capture. I just don't have the patience to do that.
May 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise