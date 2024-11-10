Sign up
Previous
Photo 2860
That tail was always moving
and difficult to keep focus through the fence.
These beautiful birds are native to the mountainous forests of western China.
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Fun shots
Tags
golden-pheasant
