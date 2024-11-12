Sign up
Previous
Photo 2868
The bar
and some tables for wine tasting inside. What I really like about this winepod, everything is beautiful wood.
I should not have rushed and composed this better. I feel like taking those chairs away now.
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Views
21
Comments
2
Album
365
stellenzicht-winepod
Judith Johnson
It's still a lovely view of the bar area
November 12th, 2024
KWind
A very nice space!
November 12th, 2024
