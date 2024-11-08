Sign up
Photo 2864
Outdoor dining area call Boma
which is decorated with lanterns, candles and a fire pit.
A popular setting for a typical BBQ called braai here. Mostly found at game lodges.
8th November 2024
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
stellenzicht-winepod
Beryl Lloyd
How lovely !
November 8th, 2024
katy
I can just imagine sitting around a lovely fire with some friends on a cool evening. It looks like a miserable spot.
November 8th, 2024
Mags
Wow! I just love the stone work!
November 8th, 2024
Zilli~
Great setting
November 8th, 2024
Peter Dulis
nice one :)
November 8th, 2024
