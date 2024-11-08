Sign up
Previous
Photo 1140
Happy Flamingo Friday!
Wishing everyone a great weekend :-)
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
flamingos
leggzy
ace
They are so beautiful
November 8th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Love it! Super shot. Happy Friday to you too, Diana. A year ago TODAY I was in Capetown and had a meeting with a lovely 365er ... you!
November 8th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
This is nicely done
November 8th, 2024
