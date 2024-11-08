Previous
He's not listenting by ludwigsdiana
He's not listenting

and wants nothing to do with whatever the female wants.
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Babs ace
He has definitely got selective hearing
November 8th, 2024  
narayani ace
Ha! It’s usually the females not wanting to have anything to do with the males 😄
November 8th, 2024  
