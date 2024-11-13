Previous
Award winning wines by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2869

Award winning wines

since the new owner took over a few years ago. I just like the simplicity of this quiet corner.

The winepod was also the brainchild of the owner. It is a great improvement compared to the old wine tasting area on the farm
13th November 2024

Diana

winghong_ho
Nice display.
November 13th, 2024  
Mags ace
Must be great wine! Nice display of those awards.
November 13th, 2024  
