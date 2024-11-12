Sign up
Previous
Photo 1144
Weaver nest 2
It was starting to get very windy as noticeable here, which put a stop to my daily photo of the building process.
I will be posting a few of my favourites.
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
4
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9733
photos
282
followers
156
following
1137
1138
1139
1140
1141
1142
1143
1144
Tags
weaver-nest
Peter
ace
Looks like work in progress well spotted and captured Diana:)
November 12th, 2024
Hazel
ace
Lovely focus and dof
November 12th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So precious to see a new home being built, Lovely capture
November 12th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Progressing nicely fav!
November 12th, 2024
