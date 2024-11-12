Previous
Weaver nest 2 by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1144

Weaver nest 2

It was starting to get very windy as noticeable here, which put a stop to my daily photo of the building process.

I will be posting a few of my favourites.
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
313% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter ace
Looks like work in progress well spotted and captured Diana:)
November 12th, 2024  
Hazel ace
Lovely focus and dof
November 12th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So precious to see a new home being built, Lovely capture
November 12th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Progressing nicely fav!
November 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise