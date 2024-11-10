Previous
A little chatterbox by ludwigsdiana
A little chatterbox

and I have no idea what upset him!
He was sitting in the same pincushion bush but suddenly took off.

Those yellow eppelets are the full breeding colour. Many have lost them already.
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
narayani ace
Gorgeous capture
November 10th, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
Such a great shot of this colorful fellow. I wish I could have heard him chattering. He couldn't be saying anything nice! Lol!
November 10th, 2024  
