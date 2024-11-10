Sign up
Previous
Photo 1142
A little chatterbox
and I have no idea what upset him!
He was sitting in the same pincushion bush but suddenly took off.
Those yellow eppelets are the full breeding colour. Many have lost them already.
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
2
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
double-collared-sunbird
narayani
ace
Gorgeous capture
November 10th, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
Such a great shot of this colorful fellow. I wish I could have heard him chattering. He couldn't be saying anything nice! Lol!
November 10th, 2024
