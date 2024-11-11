Sign up
Previous
Photo 2859
The first buds
and the last ones always start pale pink and are white during the season. I wonder why.
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
2
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
iceberg-roses
Walks @ 7
ace
Beautiful!
November 11th, 2024
Christina
ace
Very nice
November 11th, 2024
