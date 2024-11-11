Previous
He seems so happy by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2861

He seems so happy

in his aviary, even though there is a little bird in the tree on the right.
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
He does look to be smiling
November 11th, 2024  
Christina ace
He could be singing
November 11th, 2024  
