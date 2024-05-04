Sign up
Photo 2670
Purple heron
He caught a little fish, after stalking in the shallow water.
He did have a problem getting it out and keeping it in his mouth as you will soon see.
4th May 2024
4th May 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Photo Details
Tags
purple-heron
Walks @ 7
ace
Wonderful detail
May 4th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Good to read your updated profile - I do hope you keep safe. The water is great when it could be quite dry! Splendid shot of the heron!
May 4th, 2024
Christina
ace
Great find - and beautiful focus
May 4th, 2024
Good to read your updated profile - I do hope you keep safe. The water is great when it could be quite dry! Splendid shot of the heron!