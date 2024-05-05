Sign up
Previous
Photo 2671
Flapping its wings
like crazy! I have never seen this behaviour before.
The cormorant was sitting in a tree and non stop[ flapping for a very long time. It got boring after a while, so I left.
Here one can clearly see the difference between the white breasted and reed cormorant.
The photos are not all that good as there was just too much movement.
5th May 2024
5th May 24
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9000
photos
299
followers
144
following
731% complete
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Tags
reed-cormorant
Chris Cook
ace
Excellent closeup
May 5th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Looks like he's dancing
May 5th, 2024
