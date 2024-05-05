Previous
Flapping its wings by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2671

Flapping its wings

like crazy! I have never seen this behaviour before.

The cormorant was sitting in a tree and non stop[ flapping for a very long time. It got boring after a while, so I left.

Here one can clearly see the difference between the white breasted and reed cormorant.

The photos are not all that good as there was just too much movement.
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Diana

Chris Cook ace
Excellent closeup
May 5th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Looks like he's dancing
May 5th, 2024  
