Previous
Photo 2672
A lovely little visitor
sitting on a stump close to the hide.
It is such a thrilling moment when one sees a bird approaching one of the stumps or reeds, and sits there patiently waiting until they spot a fish.
I used a bit of texture on the background as it was rather distracting.
6th May 2024
6th May 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9004
photos
300
followers
144
following
732% complete
Tags
pied-kingfisher
Annie D
ace
a lovely kingfisher - great image Diana
May 6th, 2024
