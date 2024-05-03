Sign up
Previous
Photo 2667
My frangipani painted
in Topaz Studio.
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8994
photos
298
followers
142
following
730% complete
2660
2661
2662
2663
2664
2665
2666
2667
2667
2665
2673
2674
2666
2668
2667
2669
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
Special to me
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
oil-paint
,
-jim-sala-80%
Chris Cook
ace
A very nice effect
May 3rd, 2024
