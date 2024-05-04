Previous
Painted hibiscus by ludwigsdiana
Painted hibiscus

using chalk smudge in Topaz Studio.

Another flower on the sidewalk in front of my neighbour's house, it seems to bloom all year round.
4th May 2024 4th May 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Maggiemae ace
Heavenly colour! The paint is hardly noticeable...looks so real!
May 4th, 2024  
