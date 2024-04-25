Previous
If only the people of the world could be so united. by ludwigsdiana
If only the people of the world could be so united.

I loved watching all the different colours and mixed breeds having a good time in the water.

I wish humans could learn from nature and not destroy it.
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Diana

Wylie ace
The armada in full flight!
April 25th, 2024  
John ace
Such beauty and togetherness!
April 25th, 2024  
katy ace
Excellent photo of it and a brilliant concept for humanity!
April 25th, 2024  
