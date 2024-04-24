Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2666
The originals
These are what almost all the real Indian runner ducks look like.
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8961
photos
300
followers
144
following
730% complete
View this month »
2659
2660
2661
2662
2663
2664
2665
2666
Latest from all albums
976
2665
2659
2657
977
2666
2658
2660
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Streamline and elegant on the water - lovely shot and reflections on the calm water - fav
April 24th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely rippled reflections.
April 24th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Lovely colours and love the reflections
April 24th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close