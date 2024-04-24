Previous
The originals by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2666

The originals

These are what almost all the real Indian runner ducks look like.
24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
730% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Streamline and elegant on the water - lovely shot and reflections on the calm water - fav
April 24th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely rippled reflections.
April 24th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Lovely colours and love the reflections
April 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise