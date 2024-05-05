Previous
Flapping wings anigif by ludwigsdiana
Photo 985

Flapping wings anigif

of the reed cormorant. I took about 30 shots but only used 8 here. The other 4 will be in my fun album.

I was not going to use the extra album this month as I just have too much on my plate atm.
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Diana
katy ace
This is awesome to see the motion so well! Nicely done Diana.
May 5th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Brilliantly done.
May 5th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is wonderful
May 5th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Oh I love it!
How did you do this?
May 5th, 2024  
