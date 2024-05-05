Sign up
Previous
Photo 985
Flapping wings anigif
of the reed cormorant. I took about 30 shots but only used 8 here. The other 4 will be in my fun album.
I was not going to use the extra album this month as I just have too much on my plate atm.
5th May 2024
5th May 24
4
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9002
photos
299
followers
144
following
269% complete
Tags
reed-cormorant
katy
ace
This is awesome to see the motion so well! Nicely done Diana.
May 5th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Brilliantly done.
May 5th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is wonderful
May 5th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Oh I love it!
How did you do this?
May 5th, 2024
How did you do this?