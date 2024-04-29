Previous
No, you won't get a good photo of me! by ludwigsdiana
No, you won't get a good photo of me!

They were so much fun until a hoard of school children came and started being very noisy and screaming when they saw them.

The lemurs took off from their normal posts and all went high up under the roof to get out of the way.

When that little rascal saw me taking it's photo, it stuck out its tongue. I left pretty much after that.
Diana

@ludwigsdiana
