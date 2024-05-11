Previous
My own Aurora by ludwigsdiana
Photo 987

My own Aurora

after seeing all these wonderful colours.

This is my all time favourite big bird and such a gorgeous creature.
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty , groomed to perfection ! I also missed even looking out to see the Aurora spectacle !! fav
May 11th, 2024  
Cordiander
Wow, he is really great! Congratulations on this wonderful shot!
May 11th, 2024  
