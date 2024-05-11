Sign up
Photo 987
My own Aurora
after seeing all these wonderful colours.
This is my all time favourite big bird and such a gorgeous creature.
11th May 2024
11th May 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty , groomed to perfection ! I also missed even looking out to see the Aurora spectacle !! fav
May 11th, 2024
Cordiander
Wow, he is really great! Congratulations on this wonderful shot!
May 11th, 2024
