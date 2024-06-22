Previous
Not everyone caught a fish by ludwigsdiana
Not everyone caught a fish

but I was still happy to get a shot of him patiently waiting.

Many thanks to all my faithful followers and friends for getting my competent fisher to the top of the TT. I was delighted to see it there and feel very blessed and humbled :-)
22nd June 2024

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Beryl Lloyd
A superb find and capture - A lovely shot Diana - - congrats on the well deserved TT . fav
June 22nd, 2024  
