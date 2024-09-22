Previous
Darn it, the fish got away by ludwigsdiana
Darn it, the fish got away

and this fellow was not dancing for joy! He dashed back into the water, and then ........
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Diana

Beryl Lloyd
Not dancing , but having a angry stomp !! Great timing and capture ! fav
September 22nd, 2024  
Suzanne
Oh that's a real temper tantrum!
September 22nd, 2024  
