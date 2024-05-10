Sign up
Previous
Photo 986
Happy flamingo Friday
I though I would offer you a change from Intaka.
I went to visit my favourite birds yesterday and edited this one for today. I had to use a bit of texture as the background is very messy.
10th May 2024
10th May 24
7
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9017
photos
300
followers
144
following
Tags
flamingo
Liz Gooster
I love flamingos! What a joyous shot. 🦩
May 10th, 2024
Peter
ace
Super pose and tones Diana:)
May 10th, 2024
Babs
ace
Not the prettiest of birds are they.
May 10th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great shot !
May 10th, 2024
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
Looks like it's doing it's haqppy dance. :)
May 10th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh wow that is such a cracking shot!
May 10th, 2024
katy
ace
FAV it turned out nicely and your use of the texture makes him stand out well in this photo
May 10th, 2024
