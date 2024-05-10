Previous
Happy flamingo Friday by ludwigsdiana
Photo 986

Happy flamingo Friday

I though I would offer you a change from Intaka.

I went to visit my favourite birds yesterday and edited this one for today. I had to use a bit of texture as the background is very messy.
10th May 2024 10th May 24

Diana

Liz Gooster
I love flamingos! What a joyous shot. 🦩
May 10th, 2024  
Peter ace
Super pose and tones Diana:)
May 10th, 2024  
Babs ace
Not the prettiest of birds are they.
May 10th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great shot !
May 10th, 2024  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
Looks like it's doing it's haqppy dance. :)
May 10th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow that is such a cracking shot!
May 10th, 2024  
katy ace
FAV it turned out nicely and your use of the texture makes him stand out well in this photo
May 10th, 2024  
