Previous
Photo 982
The new chapel
with Table Mountain in the background.
The new lake for the ducks is to the right of the tree and the old one left of the pillar.
I was very surprised when I saw them all only go to the new one, they must be used to it by now.
The old one still has coots and other water birds.
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
vergenoegd
Joan Robillard
Lovely
April 28th, 2024
Bucktree
Beautiful view and great framing.
April 28th, 2024
