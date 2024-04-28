Previous
The new chapel by ludwigsdiana
Photo 982

The new chapel

with Table Mountain in the background.

The new lake for the ducks is to the right of the tree and the old one left of the pillar.

I was very surprised when I saw them all only go to the new one, they must be used to it by now.

The old one still has coots and other water birds.
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Diana

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 28th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful view and great framing.
April 28th, 2024  
