Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 981
Where the ducks used to live
before they got their new home. This lake is just part of the lovely surroundings on the property.
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
7
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8974
photos
300
followers
141
following
268% complete
View this month »
974
975
976
977
978
979
980
981
Latest from all albums
980
2668
2662
2660
2669
2663
2661
981
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
vergenoegd
winghong_ho
Lovely colors and reflection on the water.
April 27th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love this peaceful lake
April 27th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely lake an reflections.
April 27th, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Fantastic capture
April 27th, 2024
Rob Falbo
Great view.
April 27th, 2024
narayani
ace
Lovely scene
April 27th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Nice peaceful scene and a great capture.
April 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close