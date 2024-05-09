Previous
Still stalking by ludwigsdiana
Still stalking

it was fun to watch as it obviously saw something. The Egyptian Goose kept on looking to see what was going on.

Maybe I should crop the next ones, what do you think?
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Tia ace
Difficult to decide. Cropping sometimes takes away or diminishes the storytelling but cropping emphasises details. I like the painted look if this image.
May 9th, 2024  
