Previous
Photo 2675
Still stalking
it was fun to watch as it obviously saw something. The Egyptian Goose kept on looking to see what was going on.
Maybe I should crop the next ones, what do you think?
9th May 2024
9th May 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9013
photos
300
followers
144
following
732% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple-heron
Tia
ace
Difficult to decide. Cropping sometimes takes away or diminishes the storytelling but cropping emphasises details. I like the painted look if this image.
May 9th, 2024
