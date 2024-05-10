Previous
Our patience was rewarded by ludwigsdiana
Our patience was rewarded

he caught a little fish. It was so fascinating to see him suddenly dart into the water. (I was too slow with my camera )

No sooner was he in, out again and back on the reed.

The fish looked so small I could hardly see it until he brought it up.
10th May 2024

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
moni kozi
Stunning shot, Diana!
May 10th, 2024  
Cordiander
Great shot! It's difficult to eat it as the fish hangs so queer 🤔
May 10th, 2024  
