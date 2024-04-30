Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 984
Just hanging around
and waiting for the children to leave.
I have never heard such loud children and the poor animals were all under the roof and afraid of the noise.
The birds all fluttered around and did not know how to get out of the way.
The teacher tried to calm the children, but to no avail. I left after taking this shot.
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
8
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8983
photos
299
followers
141
following
269% complete
View this month »
977
978
979
980
981
982
983
984
Latest from all albums
2670
2662
2664
2665
2663
2671
983
984
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
lemur
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
April 29th, 2024
narayani
ace
Gorgeous eyes
April 29th, 2024
winghong_ho
He was annoyed by the kids.
April 29th, 2024
Zilli
ace
Endearing!
April 29th, 2024
Wendy
ace
cutie!
April 29th, 2024
Paul J
ace
I like the expression. Probably couldn’t wait for the kids to leave. Nice closeup.
April 29th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
So cute. Those eyes are so endearing.
April 29th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Those eyes. Great shot
April 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close