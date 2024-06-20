Sign up
Previous
Photo 1000
Caterpillar
which will turn into a Death's - head hawk moth. That was the moth one saw in Silence of the Lambs.
For those interested in what it looks like, you can see it here
https://butterfly-conservation.org/moths/deaths-head-hawk-moth
Yesterday someone posted a beautiful caterpillar which reminded me that I took this a few weeks ago.
I took daily photos as it was ridding my Jasmin of its leaves.
I have a bit more freedom now and want to try and get my albums organized.
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9155
photos
297
followers
147
following
273% complete
View this month »
