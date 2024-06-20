Previous
Caterpillar

which will turn into a Death's - head hawk moth. That was the moth one saw in Silence of the Lambs.

For those interested in what it looks like, you can see it here https://butterfly-conservation.org/moths/deaths-head-hawk-moth
Yesterday someone posted a beautiful caterpillar which reminded me that I took this a few weeks ago.

I took daily photos as it was ridding my Jasmin of its leaves.

I have a bit more freedom now and want to try and get my albums organized.
