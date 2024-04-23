Sign up
Photo 2665
That water must have been so welcome
as it was a very hot day when I went to watch them.
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8957
photos
300
followers
144
following
Tags
30-shots2024
haskar
ace
Nice filler of the frame.
April 23rd, 2024
Christina
ace
Great shot
April 23rd, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous shot, I love their reflections in the water too
April 23rd, 2024
