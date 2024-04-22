Previous
They did not mind having their photos taken by ludwigsdiana
They did not mind having their photos taken

as they are obviously used to it.
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Issi Bannerman ace
What a great shot!
April 22nd, 2024  
Brian ace
Makes me smile! Lovely.
April 22nd, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
Makes me smile too!
April 22nd, 2024  
Kathy A ace
They do look happy
April 22nd, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
I think they may be considering a family conference. Who was going where!
April 22nd, 2024  
Dawn ace
A nice shot
April 22nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
They are characterful birds.
April 22nd, 2024  
Wylie ace
they do look like friendly ducks, and you've got lovely clarity here.
April 22nd, 2024  
