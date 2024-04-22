Sign up
Previous
Photo 2664
They did not mind having their photos taken
as they are obviously used to it.
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
Tags
30-shots2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a great shot!
April 22nd, 2024
Brian
ace
Makes me smile! Lovely.
April 22nd, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Makes me smile too!
April 22nd, 2024
Kathy A
ace
They do look happy
April 22nd, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
I think they may be considering a family conference. Who was going where!
April 22nd, 2024
Dawn
ace
A nice shot
April 22nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
They are characterful birds.
April 22nd, 2024
Wylie
ace
they do look like friendly ducks, and you've got lovely clarity here.
April 22nd, 2024
