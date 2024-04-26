Previous
So happy together by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2668

So happy together

I seldom had the opportunity to get shots of only two as they all seemed to stick together.
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
730% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
"Happy talky,talky " as they swim together - lovely shot ! fav
April 26th, 2024  
katy ace
This is a wonderful shot of the two of them. are they male and female?
April 26th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
I think they are having a private chat. The one in front seems to be saying something private to his mate.
April 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise