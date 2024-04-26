Sign up
Previous
Photo 2668
So happy together
I seldom had the opportunity to get shots of only two as they all seemed to stick together.
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
3
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8969
photos
300
followers
144
following
730% complete
View this month »
2661
2662
2663
2664
2665
2666
2667
2668
Latest from all albums
978
979
2667
2661
2659
2668
2662
2660
Photo Details
Views
23
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
"Happy talky,talky " as they swim together - lovely shot ! fav
April 26th, 2024
katy
ace
This is a wonderful shot of the two of them. are they male and female?
April 26th, 2024
Dione Giorgio
I think they are having a private chat. The one in front seems to be saying something private to his mate.
April 26th, 2024
