Previous
Photo 2670
I loved the hairdo,
it must be a girl! It was the only one in that whole batch with feathers on her head.
28th April 2024
Diana
Tags
30-shots2024
John Falconer
It probably took hours to fix it like that. Great shot.
April 28th, 2024
Casablanca
Very coiffeured!
April 28th, 2024
Peter
Lovely tones, reflections and textures Diana:)
April 28th, 2024
