Previous
Photo 2661
Finally eating
but still keeping his wings up.
Maybe he had to keep his balance as they normally catch their prey in the air or running on the ground.
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
3
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8964
photos
300
followers
144
following
729% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
juvenile-black-shouldered-kite
Suzanne
ace
What a capture!
April 25th, 2024
Tia
ace
Brilliant shot! Great focusing and DOF
April 25th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Magnificent… beautiful to see as I open my 365
The colours, detail and power in this photo is stunning. Love it!
April 25th, 2024
