Previous
Next
That darn wind by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1786

That darn wind

made it so difficult for this poor fellow to keep those two branches together. It seemed to take forever, but his perseverance paid off in the end. As some of you mentioned this shot, I thought I would post a closer version.
2nd December 2021 2nd Dec 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
489% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carolinesdreams ace
Gorgeous colours, clever birds.
December 2nd, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Such a fabulous shot!
December 2nd, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Gorgeous!
December 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise