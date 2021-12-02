Sign up
Photo 1786
That darn wind
made it so difficult for this poor fellow to keep those two branches together. It seemed to take forever, but his perseverance paid off in the end. As some of you mentioned this shot, I thought I would post a closer version.
2nd December 2021
2nd Dec 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
6
6
Comments
3
3
Album
Fun shots
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
30th October 2021 8:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
such-clever-weavers
Carolinesdreams
ace
Gorgeous colours, clever birds.
December 2nd, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Such a fabulous shot!
December 2nd, 2021
moni kozi
ace
Gorgeous!
December 2nd, 2021
