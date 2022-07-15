Sign up
Photo 2011
Hundreds of little blossoms
reaching for the light. Layer by layer the tiny buds pop open, whilst the lower ones die off.
15th July 2022
15th Jul 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Fun shots
Tags
agave-attenuata
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous !
July 15th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Wonderful!
July 15th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
This is such an interesting plant
July 15th, 2022
