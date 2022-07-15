Previous
Hundreds of little blossoms by ludwigsdiana
Hundreds of little blossoms

reaching for the light. Layer by layer the tiny buds pop open, whilst the lower ones die off.
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous !
July 15th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Wonderful!
July 15th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
This is such an interesting plant
July 15th, 2022  
