Starting to flower by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2010

Starting to flower

from the bottom. A most unusual sight as the bottom fills out with tiny flowers and the top remains a thin stalk.
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Susan Wakely
It’s like a mini explosion of flowers.
July 14th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful !
July 14th, 2022  
Jacqueline
Oh wow!
July 14th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Wonderful, waiting to see more flowers.
July 14th, 2022  
