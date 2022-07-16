Previous
Next
Loved by the bees by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2012

Loved by the bees

which were zooming all over. These flowers are so waxy and very unusual with those long stamens.

In this close up one can see the little buds that still have to pop open.
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
551% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A super close-up - the bee does seem to enjoy the nectar !
July 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise