Photo 2503
She finally found her flower
and was happily getting her fil. They are such tiny little birds and difficult to spot unless they choose a bright colour flower.
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8332
photos
310
followers
189
following
Tags
female-sunbird
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous capture. The bird is certainly small.
November 19th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
Pretty flowers, what is the bird?
November 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
