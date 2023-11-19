Previous
She finally found her flower

and was happily getting her fil. They are such tiny little birds and difficult to spot unless they choose a bright colour flower.
19th November 2023 19th Nov 23

John Falconer ace
Fabulous capture. The bird is certainly small.
November 19th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Pretty flowers, what is the bird?
November 19th, 2023  
