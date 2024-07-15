Previous
Listening so carefully by ludwigsdiana
and trying to figure out what that noise is. I must admit that I sometimes feel guilty when I use high speed continuous and try to avoid it.

Just look at those claws, no wonder they can weave so well.
15th July 2024 15th Jul 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
narayani ace
Such beautiful birds
July 15th, 2024  
Tia ace
So very inquisitive which gives a lovely expression!
July 15th, 2024  
