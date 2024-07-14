Sign up
Previous
Photo 2741
Isn't she lovely
I just cannot stop looking at this gorgeous bird.
Found all over Africa, especially in Eastern and Southern Africa.
What I did not know, it is the national bird of Uganda
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9249
photos
297
followers
151
following
750% complete
Tags
grey-crowned-crane
Valerie Chesney
ace
Isn't she just beautiful! FAV
July 14th, 2024
Desi
Absolutely stunning photography
July 14th, 2024
Lesley
ace
She really is lovely…and she knows it! Fav
July 14th, 2024
haskar
ace
It's amazing and what a look!
July 14th, 2024
Wendy Stout
ace
Wow stunning 😍
July 14th, 2024
