Isn't she lovely by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2741

Isn't she lovely

I just cannot stop looking at this gorgeous bird.

Found all over Africa, especially in Eastern and Southern Africa.

What I did not know, it is the national bird of Uganda
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

Diana

Valerie Chesney ace
Isn't she just beautiful! FAV
July 14th, 2024  
Desi
Absolutely stunning photography
July 14th, 2024  
Lesley ace
She really is lovely…and she knows it! Fav
July 14th, 2024  
haskar ace
It's amazing and what a look!
July 14th, 2024  
Wendy Stout ace
Wow stunning 😍
July 14th, 2024  
