Photo 1318
Another little lamb
enjoying the milk bar.
23rd August 2020
23rd Aug 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
29th July 2020 11:49am
Tags
sheep-lambs-annandale-road
Shutterbug
ace
Cute. Very nice shot.
August 23rd, 2020
Margo
ace
love it
August 23rd, 2020
